Orange Park camp making sure parents of children with special needs are prepared during hurricane season

Henderson Haven co-founder, Sherri Henderson, has created hurricane kits as a guide to help parents of children with special needs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Things can get a little hectic at Camp Possible in Orange Park.

“We tend to keep things as low-key as possible so that things don’t become projectile missiles," Henderson Haven co-founder, Sherri Henderson, said.

Camp Possible is run by Henderson Haven, an organization dedicated to helping families of children with special needs including autism and down syndrome.

“We don’t have to call parents to pick up their kids for behaviors, we know how to handle them if they happen and parents have that peace of mind as well that they’re not going to have to stop whatever they’re doing in the middle of the day to come pick up their kids," Henderson said.

Sherri’s camp is for kids who have special needs, but she also helps prepare kids for their time away from camp.

“Having a kit with some sensory needs some sensory things they can do,” Henderson said.

Henderson created hurricane survival kits for families who struggle during big storms.

“We have kicked off a capital campaign to try and raise $6 million to buy our building, renovate our building, and also in the process create a sensory friendly disaster shelter where families that don’t have options in case of an evacuation that we would have a safe place,” Henderson said.

Helping others is Henderson's job and a lifelong mission.

“Trey was probably my easiest kid. I would tell him to pop your brother upside the head when he bugs you, and he said I can’t," Henderson said with a smile.

“I love being here because I have Down syndrome and I also have dementia and Alzheimer's," Henderson's son, Trey said.

“As a mom you take it one day at a time. Trey and I have had some frank conversations especially when he got the dementia diagnosis that we are not promised tomorrow let’s just make the best of what we got today," Sherri Henderson said.