Event schedule released for controversial Orange Crush event in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks ahead of the Orange Crush Festival in Jacksonville, organizers have released the event lineup which includes multiple beach days, a pool party and nightly events at local establishments.

The event has been hosted on Tybee Island beach near Savannah for years, but organizers say they relocated to Jacksonville due to "civil rights violations and political injustices."

The festival is scheduled to occur in the Jacksonville Beach area June 18-20, but related events will be held throughout the city.

See below for a list of scheduled events.

Friday Events

According to the event's website, the first day of the event will feature a mixer at the Justice Pub located at 315 East Bay Street. There will also be a 'Friday After Party' at Club Bliss on Southside Boulevard.

Saturday Events

On Saturday, there is a private pool party and a scheduled beach day with no specific locations given for either. Saturday night there is an event scheduled at Onyx from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a celebrity guest. The after-party will be at Mascarasfrom 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday Events

A beach day is scheduled for Sunday at Huguenot Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is followed by a 'Crush Da Block' Bike and Car party scheduled at 'Big Field'. Sunday evening there will be a party at Mascaras from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m at an after-party at an unidentified location from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jacksonville Beach Police expect anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 people in Jacksonville Beach during the weekend of the festival.

"There has been a great deal of discussion concerning the Orange Crush Festival event," said Jacksonville Beach Police Sergeant Tonya Tator in a media release. "This is not a permitted 'festival' event scheduled/planned with the City of Jacksonville Beach."