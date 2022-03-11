Orange Crush Festival returns to Jacksonville this weekend

The event will kick off with an event Friday at Pure Hookah Lounge and conclude Sunday afternoon with a car show with Trick Daddy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Orange Crush Festival is reportedly returning to Jacksonville Beach this weekend, according to a Facebook post from event organizers.

The event will kick off with an event Friday at Pure Hookah Lounge and conclude Sunday afternoon with a car show with Trick Daddy.

The full list of events can be found below. First Coast News has reached out to event organizers to see how inclement weather may impact planned events.

Last year, the event had hundreds of attendees after being relocated from Tybee Island the year prior.

At the 2019 Orange Crush festival in Tybee Island, there were reportedly 80 arrests made. Because of this, in 2021 there was a concern for how the festival might impact Jacksonville beaches.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office even transferred inmates to make room in the jail for possible arrests that weekend.

However, Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman reported only minor disturbances during the Orange Crush Festival.

Additionally, many local businesses enjoyed increased profits from the extra business.

Friday

Fri - Toxic Speed Dating @ Pure (Day)

Fri - Ron Browz @ Justice Pub (Day)

Fri - Major Nine @ MAA (Night)

Fri - Silent Headphones DJ Battle Semifinals @ JAMZ

Fri - Pinkys Strip Club

Fri Late Night - Major Nine After Party @ Pure Hookah Lounge

Saturday

Sat - Toxic Speed Dating @ Atlantis (Day)

Sat - Fredo Bang @ MAA event Hall (Night)

Sat - Silent Headphones DJ Battle Championship @ JAMZ (Night)

Sat - Fredo Bang After Party @ TBA (Night)

SAT - Medusa’s Lounge (Night)

Sat - Pinky’s Strip Club (Night)

Sat - Atlantis Luxury Lounge (Night)

Sat - Benzino Artist Showcase

Sunday