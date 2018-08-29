The Florida Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Wednesday morning on whether or not a proposed greyhound racing ban should be on the November ballot.

The Florida Greyhound Association filed and objection to proposed Florida Constitution Amendment 13 which phases out the sport of dog racing in the state.

A lower court in Leon County agreed with the objection calling the language of the Amendment confusing. The state of Florida appealed the court’s ruling and has taken the dispute to Florida’s Supreme Court.

Oral arguments in Tallahassee are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday before the judicial panel.

WATCH LIVE HERE.

