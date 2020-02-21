JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When the call comes in, firefighters jump into action and help save lives every day.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Powers says it's more than just a job, it’s a way of life.

“I got my dream job 25 years ago and got on the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and it literally changed my entire life,” he said. “I can share 1,500 other stories, you know, of my brothers and sisters who work on this department that have those similar stories how this department can just turn your life around and put it on a different track.”

Powers says he came from a humble household and hopes the JFRD Fire Apprentice Program will do the same for some young people, ages 17 to 24, who live in ten low-income zip codes in Jacksonville.

“Areas around Raines and Ribault, Lee High School, those types of areas... we are trying to help some of those challenged youth,” Powers said.

The apprentice program includes free tuition to fire and EMT school and mentorship. It's a combination of physical conditioning and book learning to help those who don’t have the opportunity to pay for fire school.

“We’re going to take care of that for them if they're selected," Powers explains. "We're going to mentor him through that program, and then we're going to make them part of our family.”

Those hired as firefighters will get a starting base salary of more than $40,000.

“Once they complete the program, we move them right to the top of the hiring list and get them working for JFRD,” Powers said.

Those chosen to apprentice could be working alongside the brave men and women of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department within 18 months.

“Some people you can't get out of this rut that you're in, your families have been in through generations, but this job when you get it will get you out of that rut and get you over here and propel you," Powers said.

He said he had no idea he'd ever be the fire chief.

“But, because of hard work and because of this job, it afforded me to do something I never even dreamed possible,” he said.

To be eligible for the JFRD Apprentice Program applicants must live in one of the following zip codes: 32202, 32205, 32206, 32208, 32209, 32210, 32211, 32218, 32244 or 32243.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED or be a high school senior graduating by June 2020. People selected must be able to pass a background screening, drug test and a pre-physical agility test.

Those interested must attend an Open House Saturday at 10 a.m.

It’s taking place at The Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, Florida 32208.

For more information, e-mail: JFRDApprentice@coj.net