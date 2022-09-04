Clay County man caught in fair ride, officials said

Once freed, he was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A ride operator was injured after being caught in a ride at the Clay County Fair on Friday night.

Officials responded to the fair, helping the trapped man slide out of the ride. Police said he was trapped for about fifteen minutes. Once freed, he was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

The man trapped was one of several operators working on the ride. Law enforcement said he was trying to retrieve someone's property and was caught in the ride due to bad timing, officials said.