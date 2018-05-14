JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville is teaming up with Operation Save Our Sons to keep kids away from crime this summer.

The organization is planning a series of community events Friday nights starting in June called SPOT, which stands for "safe place for our teens."

The parks department will chip in with some of the funding Bishop John E. Guns of Operation Save Our Sons hopes the rest will come from volunteers and businesses.

He calls it less of an expense and more of an investment in the city's future.

"There will be a coming together of a whole lot of entities engaged in hands-on relationships," Guns said.

The events will give families a safe place to gather Friday nights, give parents educational opportunities, and establish partnerships between families, businesses, government and law enforcement, the group said.

The SPOT events will run June 8 through July 29 in Northwest Jacksonville. There will be free food, like skills training, and book giveaways.

