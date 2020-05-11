Operation Green Light returns to help drivers pay overdue tickets without charge

This year's event will be virtual and will take place exclusively online.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Duval County Clerk of Courts will be holding its annual Operation Green Light event beginning next week.

Operation Green Light is a program that allows individuals who have overdue traffic tickets or criminal fees to pay in full while waiving the collections surcharge.

This year’s event will run from Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 20.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Operation Green Light will be virtual and will take place exclusively online.

The Clerk’s Office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to process Operation Green Light registration and payments.