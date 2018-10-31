"You'll float too!"

Someone is tying red balloons to sewer grates and it's hilarious and terrifying. If you've seen movie Stephen King's 'IT' you'll understand why.

Photo by Lynn Daingerfield

The monster in 'IT' is a demon clown named Pennywise who lures children into the sewer to eat them. If that's not nightmare fuel enough, in the film, particularly the 2017 reboot of the film, red balloons would appear to lure the children and creepy clown face wasn't far behind.

photo by Julie Kellogg

One of the boys he had stolen named Georgie, appears to his brother and says "You'll float too!" and tries to lure him into the sewer and honestly, I am still scarred by it.

So hats off to whoever thought of this and keep creeping.

Photo by Julie Kellogg

© 2018 WTLV