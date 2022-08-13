Police: One woman dead, another in critical condition after stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside

Jacksonville police responded to a call about a person stabbed in a residential area at 9400 103rd Street, a little after 3 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed in an early morning stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside, police said.

Jacksonville police responded to a call about a person stabbed in a residential area at 9400 103rd Street, a little after 3 a.m.. Law enforcement found a woman at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A second woman was found in the apartment with multiple stab wounds as well. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.