With the first day of school right around the corner, Mandarin High School is still feeling the summer heat.

Built in 1990, the high school is now having to fix broken pipes and air conditioning in order to prepare for the school year.

The school's teachers are currently on their planning week and are forced to work through the heat.

Twitter user and teacher at Mandarin High School, Larry Yudin posted about the issues, asking the city council to take action.

The high school has had repair issues in the past, with two water main breaks last year.

The maintenance crew is currently working to fix the broken A/C pipe in time for the school year, with hopes to be done tomorrow.