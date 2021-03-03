One seriously injured in house fire near Murray Hill area

The fire was declared under control at 10:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a fire near the Murray Hill area Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that they were responding to a residential structure fire in the 4600 block of Delta Avenue around 10 a.m.

The fire was declared under control at 10:30 a.m.

At this time it's unclear how the fire started or who was injured.

