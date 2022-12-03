One seriously injured in fire at Ribault residence

One person was rushed to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire with one person seriously injured on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighter arrived to a home at Montcalm Drive and Cartier Circle in the Ribault area after receiving reports of smoke.

JFRD said they pulled two people from the blaze but The Red Cross was called for 4 adults.

One person was rushed to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.