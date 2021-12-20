Developer unveils renderings for One Riverside development in Downtown

The project will be on the site of the former headquarters of the Florida Times-Union along Northbank Riverwalk on the western side of the Acosta Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained new renderings of a new residential apartment development in Downtown Jacksonville at the former home of the Florida Times-Union.

The apartments, called One Riverside, will be along the Northbank Riverwalk, just off the western side of the Acosta Bridge.

There will be two apartment buildings at the site. The larger of the two buildings will be on the western side of the property and be about 164,550 square feet. Within that building will be a restaurant.

The other building will face the St. Johns River. This building will be 163,250 square feet and will connect to the leasing office and clubhouse. There will be a pool just in front of the building.

Both of these buildings will be six-stories tall and feature decks for residents. They will be separated by a staircase that leads to the Riverwalk.

A much smaller amenity building, only 3,000 square feet, will be on the northern end of the property is flanked by a multi-level parking deck with spaces for 685 vehicles.

Surrounding the property will be retail space, a grocery store and a promenade for pedestrians near McCoy's Creek.

This will be one of many projects happening in Downtown Jacksonville, as developers are buying up land to beautify the Downtown area.

The most notable of these is the Shipyards develop by Shad Khan's Iguana Investments Florida LLC. This development includes a Four Seasons hotel, condos and office space.