JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a crash in Jacksonville Heights on Friday morning in which one person was seriously injured.

The wreck happened at Old Middleburg Road and 103rd Street. One person was trapped after the crash.

After they were freed, the person was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Old Middleburg rd and 103rd street…E31 is on scene advising one person is trapped. Expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) April 8, 2022