Sources: One person rushed to hospital after chase with law enforcement, child in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash into a retention pond near the Pavilion at Durbin Park.

Sources told First Coast News the crash was the result of a high speed chase involving the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and a woman with a child her car. Officers were chasing the woman when she crashed and was thrown from the car. She was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

The extent of her injuries are unknown, at this time.

It is believed the child was still in the car when it crashed into the retention pond, sources say. The chase began on the North Side.

JSO is on scene investigating while divers search the water. Police tape can be seen surrounding the pond. Dozens of squad cars are on the scene.

Interstate 95 South near State Road 9B is closed after the wreck. There is a heavy police presence in the area.

This is an active investigation. First Coast News has a team on the scene and will update you as more information is available.