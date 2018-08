JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to an undetermined death at the Kings Inn in Arlington.

Witnesses report that a man who works there was shot four times and transported to the hospital.

At this time, no other information is available.

There is no suspect information at this time but if you have any information please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV