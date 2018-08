GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - FDLE is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Baker County Sheriff's deputy. No deputies were injured following the stand-off, but one person was killed.

The incident took place on Whipporwill Road in the Olustee area of Baker County.

At this time, no other information is available.

