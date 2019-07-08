JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire in North Jacksonville Tuesday evening.

The fire happened in the 16200 block of Blyler Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD tweeted the fire was under control just after 7 p.m. By 8:30 p.m., fire rescue confirmed that there was one fatality.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed.

