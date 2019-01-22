ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- An animal rescue operation wants to expand in a big way. Ayla's Acres helps save animals before they are euthanized in St. Johns County.

Sharon Kramer is a foster mom for cats and dogs.

"I love animals and they love me back," she smiled.

She temporally takes in animals for an organization called Ayla's Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue until they can be adopted out.

The organization has a farm in Madison County, Florida, but the need in St. Johns County is great. So it has purchased 17 acres near the World Golf Village area. On the land, Ayla's Acres plans to build a no-kill center that runs a little differently from most animal shelters, according to Executive Director Fran Charlson.

The name of the project will be called Peter's Friends Animal Resource Center.

Charlson said there will be big kennels that are 8X10 for the dogs, cat condos, walking trails and more.

"Living room areas where people can hang out on couches with dogs," she said. "It's going to be as close to living in a home, which is our preference."

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

She said a facility like this will be able to house dozens of animals, enabling Ayla's Acres to rescue more.

Other things to bark about -- the new place will have low cost and even free spay and neutering for those who can't afford it.

Charlson said currently St. Johns County does not have a trap, neuter and release program for stray animals. That has lead to a high number of feral and stray animals.

"Spay and neutering in this county is a problem," she said. "That's the reason we have so many feral cats and stray dogs and cats."

The new place will also have an education center for kids who come on field trips.

"I feel we need to educate children about spaying and neutering," Charlson noted. "Then, they run home and tell their parents to spay and neuter animals just like we used to run home and tell our parents to stop smoking. Then it will work its way up the food chain and will become the thing that happens."

While Ayla's Acres has the land, the project is in the planning and fundraising stages.

And animal foster moms like Kramer say the need to help cats and dogs in St. Johns County is so great.

"With the new facility," Kramer nodded, "it would be wonderful!"

Ayla's Acres is holding a casino night gala fundraiser February 2nd at the River House. Tickets are $95 and are still available. For more information about the fundraiser, the new project, and Ayla's Acres, click here.