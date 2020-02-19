JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mornings at the Parks household require a specific kind of endurance.

After wrangling three kids and his dog into his pickup, Brett Parks makes the 20-minute drive to his CrossFit gym in Jacksonville Beach where a beast of a workout awaits.

“I hate it,” he said, only half kidding, looking at the long list of kettlebells and box jumps. “I hate it. There’s not much here I like.”

But Parks is ready for some heavy lifting.

He’s training for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics as part of the U.S. Sitting Volleyball Team. He’s learning competitive Parabobsledding, competed in the Department of Defense Warrior Games and medaled in two swimming events at the Invictus Games.

For most people, that would be about the most extreme physical challenge they can imagine.

For Brett Parks, it’s not even close.

He was training to become a flight engineer at NAS Jax and working as a personal trainer on Oct. 17, 2012 when he heard a man scream outside a fitness center near St. Johns Town Center.

He intervened in to stop the mugging and attempted to grab the suspect. He sensed the man was about to punch him.

“But that’s not what happened,” he deadpans. Instead, the man fired a handgun. “He went 'bam bam' right through his sweatshirt pocket.”

The bullet entered Parks' abdomen, destroyed one kidney, shredded his colon and severed his body’s largest vein. Someone dialed his wife, Susan, who was 7 months pregnant. Parks, who also had a 1-year-old son -- promised he'd be OK. But he had his doubts.

"My first thought was: I’m going to die today,” he said.

He spent the next 20 days in a medically induced coma, underwent 14 surgeries, received 15 liters of blood.

“I cleaned out the blood bank," he said. "They had no more blood for me."

He’d lost 60 pounds, and his right leg below the knee.

“It was shocking the first time I looked at myself in the mirror. I didn’t know who that was -- it was like a skeleton looking back at me.”

The recovery was agonizing. Parks recalls, "nights of such pain I wanted to die.”

Even today, 7 years later, he lives with pain. A recent trip to Disney for his daughter’s birthday left his stump "shredded" and bloodied. “Any prolonged standing or walking it just shreds it up," he said. "There is pain every day.”

And other scars remain.

He suffers from PTSD, and experiences anxiety going out in public, especially at night. His service dog Freedom helps, as does his wife’s encouragement and coping strategies he’s learned.

“But it’s a constant battle every day," he said. "I go to sleep, hope I’m waking up from my nightmare only to wake up to it. You know, I see my leg laying there that I have to put on and I'm like, ugh. Not today."

Brett Parks at the swimming finals of the Invictus Games.

courtesy U.S. Navy

But he doesn’t shy from telling his story.

“Every time I talk about it, I feel like it helps me a little more, a little more," he said.

Parks wrote a book, titled, “Miracle Man: A Bullet That Ignited a Purpose-Filled Life.” and does regular speaking engagements through his ministry, Second Shot Ministry.

“One of the reasons I didn’t die was because I needed to tell this story and glorify god through it, and let people know there is a god and he’s rooting for you,” he said.

It’s a message he believes in, and one he continues to live by example. "Never quit," he said. "Never quit. You can always take one more step."