Two men rescued, one still missing after jumping off a cargo ship on the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men have been taken to the hospital and one man is still missing after they jumped off a cargo ship on the St. Johns River Wednesday.

The search continues for the 3rd crew member.

The cargo ship was heading away from the St. Johns River out into the ocean.

According to Customs and Border Protection the reason for jumping off the ship is unknown. The two rescued crew members will be interviewed once they are released from the hospital.

The incident happened in the area of the Fort George Island Marina and Naval Station Mayport.

One man was pulled from the water unresponsive. A witness said he had empty bottles around his neck to help him float.

A witness heard screaming coming from the water and ran down to help, bringing his coworker along.

Two men were reported floating down the river toward Heckscher Drive when one was pulled to safety by witnesses. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene to assist, as well.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I looked at the other worker here, and I was like 'Charlie' I was like 'Call somebody,'" Noah Matteson explained. "They got people screaming, I'm just going to run down here and see what I can do, and luckily I got one, at least."

Matteson said he pulled one man out of the water, but the second man kept floating and looked like he did not want help. The man who was rescued appeared to be in shock and dehydrated, according to Matteson.

The men were wearing life vests, according to JFRD.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It appears officials are still searching for the second man. Helicopters could be seen overhead at the scene.