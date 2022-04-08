One man killed in Northside area shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.

Police believe the suspect entered the home before shooting the victim and leaving. Everyone who was inside the home is being questioned by law enforcement. However, no one from inside the house is being considered a suspect, at this time.

Child Protective Services have been called for the children who were involved.

Investigators are searching the neighborhood for any surveillance photos or videos. No suspect video is available at this time.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.