JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — FDOT says eastbound Beach Boulevard, just east of Falcon Ridge, is currently seeing an extended lane closure of the outside right lane.

This is in the Hodges area.

The closure is due to a drainage pipe break, which has created a washout in the right-of-way adjacent to the travel lane.