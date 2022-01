St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews responded to a home with smoke visible around 2:42 p.m. in the 800 block of 11th Street.

One person was killed in a St. Augustine house fire on Friday afternoon.

Crews entered the home and controlled the blaze. One person was found dead inside.

