One person killed in Orange Park double shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed during a double shooting in Orange Park on Saturday afternoon, officers say.
Orange Park officers responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue. One person was killed in the shooting. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said there is no threat to the greater public.
The shooting investigation caused traffic delays that have since cleared.
No further information about the victims or suspect are currently available. This is an active investigation.
The video below is from a previous report.