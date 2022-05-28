One person killed in Orange Park double shooting, police say

The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was killed during a double shooting in Orange Park on Saturday afternoon, officers say.

Orange Park officers responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue. One person was killed in the shooting. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said there is no threat to the greater public.

The shooting investigation caused traffic delays that have since cleared.

No further information about the victims or suspect are currently available. This is an active investigation.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Park Avenue. THERE IS NO THREAT TO THE PUBLIC. Please avoid the area if possible as there will be traffic congestion. Posted by Orange Park Police Department on Saturday, May 28, 2022

UPDATE: Traffic is again flowing, though the scene remains active w/ investigators. One person is deceased, one... Posted by Orange Park Police Department on Saturday, May 28, 2022