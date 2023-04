Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of 5th Street, on the Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after an overnight fire on Jacksonville's Westside, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to a structure fire in the Allendale area. The flames were contained to one building. One person was killed in the fire, according to JFRD.

The State Fire Marshall will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Details about the cause of the fire or the victim are unknown, at this time.