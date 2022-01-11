One injured in St. Augustine explosion

The alert came in around 11:15 am regarding the incident at 730 South Holmes Blvd., a metal recycling facility. One person received minor injuries.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A loud boom on Holmes Boulevard in St. Augustine was caused by an exploding “air tank” according to sources in St. Augustine and St. Johns County familiar with the notification and response.

The air tank was reportedly servicing an excavator.

The noise was extremely loud, but Holmes Boulevard remained open.