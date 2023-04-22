One injured in shooting on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Saturday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to 10000 Harts Road in reference to a shooting. An adult man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the face, arm and leg, according to police.
Investigators believe there was a fight which lead to the shooting. The victim was not involved in the fight. The suspect arrived at the scene and opened fire, hitting the victim. He was driving a small silver SUV.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.