One injured in shooting in Normandy Manor neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Officials arrived to the 8000 block of Normandy Boulevard to find an adult man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

No one has been taken into custody for the shooting.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information call JSO at 904-630-0500, or email information to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.