The fire took place at a home where residents were renting out different rooms, officials said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Seven other people were displaced as a result of the incident.

JFRD says the fire occurred in the 5600 block of Tampico Road around 3 p.m.

