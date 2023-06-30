JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed officers responded to a reported shooting on the 9400 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a reported shooting on Jacksonville Westside Friday, according to officials.

At approximately 1:30 patrol officers responded to the 9400 block of 103rd St regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information that can assist is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.