Has an extra week of Nights of Lights helped St. Augustine businesses?

Retailers in downtown St. Augustine say people aren't spending money yet.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A long tradition got an early start in 2020.

St. Augustine kicked off Nights of Lights one week early, partly to keep crowds down but also to give local businesses a little more time to boost their bottom lines.

Claude’s Chocolates is a sweet little place in downtown St. Augustine, but COVID-19 made the business a bit sour in 2020.

"Business was very bad. It’s been a real rough year," manager Rob Marston said.

Marston said the shop needed the boost from Nights of Lights and the people it brings to the town. He said the first extra week has brought more people to the city's streets and businesses.

"Were we as busy as last year? Sadly not, but it has helped," he said.

The city’s decision to turn on the lights one week earlier may have brought in more people earlier, but they don't seem to be spending as much, according to some store owners and managers.

"People seem to be aiming more at food and drink than they are at retail, gift stores, things like that," Marston said.

"I’ve put a lot of money into inventory hoping people will buy a lot of gifts and a lot of wine," Jeanne Maron said. Maron owns The Gifted Cork wine shop. She also hopes Nights of Lights is something to toast.

"So far, we’re paying our bills. I wouldn’t say I’m showing much of a profit," Maron said.

Other retail shops have similar stories, however, restaurants with outdoor seating seem to be doing well. Hotels are starting to book up.

There is no mask mandate in St. Augustine. Most of the businesses ask people to wear masks. Some managers and owners say some of their customers have given them push back about wearing masks.