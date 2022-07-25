One dead Sunday night in SUV collision with minivan downtown

An accident at N. Davis and Kings Road results in one dead, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SUV and a minivan collided downtown Sunday night resulting in one dead.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night a SUV heading southbound on N. Davis St. collided with a westbound minivan on Kings Rd, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection of Davis and Kings. There were two occupants in each vehicle, JSO said.

They were all taken to the hospital. A woman in the SUV succumbed to the injuries suffered in the crash, according to JSO.

JSO said they are looking into the status of the traffic lights, speed and impairment.

This marks the 108th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to JSO.



