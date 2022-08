The single vehicle crash happened in the woodline off State Road 207 north of Hastings, the driver was trapped and did not survive.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR.

There was one occupant in the pickup truck who was trapped in serious condition, SJFR said.