One dead in shooting after attempted burglary at apartment complex on JTB and Kernan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hinson said.

A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said. The suspect took off.

A short time later a shooting victim in his early 20's showed up at a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Investigators were not sure if there was a connection between the two, Hinson said.