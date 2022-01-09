One dead in shooting after attempted burglary at apartment complex on JTB and Kernan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hinson said.
A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said. The suspect took off.
A short time later a shooting victim in his early 20's showed up at a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
Investigators were not sure if there was a connection between the two, Hinson said.
If you have any information please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.