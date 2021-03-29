One dead in house fire in Arlington area, says JFRD

Crews advised that one person was pulled from the house but later died. Two dogs were also pulled from the home, only one survived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a house fire in the Arlington area Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews tweeted that they were responding to the 3800 block of Wayland Street to a residential structure fire around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing and heavy fire in the kitchen area.

Crews advised that one person was pulled from the house but later died. Two dogs were also pulled from the home, only one survived.

JFRD said the 911 caller was banging on the door of the home and could see flames from outside. The caller started to panic when they realized there was a car in driveway.

The fire was declared under control in 30 minutes.

Crime scene tape just went up around the street. A neighbor tells me a man who he believes lived there helped him clear branches on his tree even though they didn’t know each other well. We are getting set up for a briefing now. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CWVVHOfxyO — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) March 29, 2021