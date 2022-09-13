One dead in crash involving overturned Mustang on I-10 West in Crystal Springs

A 40-year-old man died Tuesday in an accident involving a Ford Mustang near Chaffee Road on I-10 West, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 40-year-old man died Tuesday in an accident involving a 1995 Ford Mustang heading west on Interstate 10 near Chaffee Road in Crystal Springs, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday the Mustang was heading westbound in the right lane when it went across the center and left lanes, FHP said. The mustang entered the grass median where it rotated clockwise, hit a guardrail, overturned and collided with a traffic sign support pole.