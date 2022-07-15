Woman dead after SUV slams into pole in Lakeshore area crash

It is unclear if the passenger died from the crash or from another cause. Investigators are working to determine why the car smashed into the pole.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following an early morning crash in the Lakeshore area on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Two people were riding in an SUV around 6:20 a.m., traveling northbound near the Roosevelt Overpass of Lakeside Drive. The car slammed into a concrete utility pole, police said.

The driver and the passenger were both rushed to the hospital for treatment after the wreck. The passenger, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. The driver received treatment for minor injuries.

It is unclear if the passenger died from the crash or from another cause. Investigators are working to determine why the car smashed into the pole. There are no known witnesses, at this time, police said.