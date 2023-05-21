One dead after mobile home fire in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in the Jacksonville Heights area on Saturday night. Two people were reported to be inside the home.

When crews arrived, there was already heavy fire. One person was located inside the mobile home, already dead, according to JFRD. Crews searched extensively for a second person. The second resident was later located by police. They were not in the home at the time of the fire.