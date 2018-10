One person is dead after an accident on US 17 at Hoot Owl Road in Putnam County.

The accident closed down US 17 and officials advised that traffic seek a different route as they work to clear the scene.

According to a tweet from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident was a vehicle and a motorcycle and one person was declared dead on the scene. It is unclear at this time whether that was the person on the motorcycle or someone in the vehicle.

Putnam Co. fatal crash: US 17 @ Hoot Owl Rd. Veh. Vs. M/C. One confirmed deceased on scene. All lanes of US 17 are blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/36FjWXfIsY — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 21, 2018

