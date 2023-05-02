Police: One dead after early morning stabbing in Spring Park area

Around 4:33 a.m., Officers arrived to the 2900 block of Spring Park Road where they found an adult man with a stab wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after an early morning stabbing on Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are not sure, at this time, what lead to the stabbing but several people have been detained for interviews. They were found inside the apartment.