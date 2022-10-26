One dead after car goes over guardrail, into river in Dinsmore area

An unidentified man is dead after an early morning car crash in the Dinsmore area, according to FHP.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an early morning car crash in the Dinsmore area on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

While driving near New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue, an SUV crashed into a sedan, according to the crash report. The wreck caused the SUV to go over the guardrail and into the trees before the car became fully submerged into the a river.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to FHP.