JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- The Battle of Thomas Creek in 1777 in the history books. But now there's another battle, sort of, between homeowners and local government.

"I have been stressed out during this whole hurricane season," said Christina Westmoreland.

Thomas Creek has become a flooding problem; an afternoon thunderstorm is now a reason for concern.

Last September after Hurricane Irma, waters from Thomas Creek flooded the homes on Fouracre Circle in Nassau County.

"The storm happened Sept. 11 and not one single thing has been done to as they say "de-snag" the creek," said Paul Westmoreland.

After being out of their home eight months, Paul and Christina Westmoreland were finally able to move back in May.

"I am tired of rebuilding I just want to grow old in my home, and it is upsetting, I don't know if it is the politics or what," she said.

The first flooding experience was in 2008 during Tropical Storm Fay.

"They had nine years to work on this," said Westmoreland, "We're not getting help from anyone."

What's being done? Not enough they say.

In April, the U.S. Corps of Engineers told Nassau County a flood reduction project for Thomas Creek exceeds the one-time cap of $10 million.

It suggested they do a Planning Assistance to States study instead.

County Commissioner Justin Taylor said they're working on the study. He said they were waiting on the Corps new budget year to begin; it started Oct. 1.

"We see the need," said Taylor, "Now, it is trying to fix it. We cannot have another band-aid solution"

The Westmorelands have been in contact with Commissioner Taylor.

"Something has to be done I can't live like this anymore," said Paul Westmoreland.

Taylor said the county has $750,000 from a federal grant and the county is adding another $125,000 to begin cleaning the creek. He said that work should start any time soon. But he knows it is not enough.

"Bottom line is they need to clear Thomas Creek," said Paul Westmoreland

