Some upset loved ones are wondering exactly how much ownership they have over a purchased burial plot.

A Palatka woman said she's been fighting with a city cemetery for years after all the items on her daughter's grave were admittedly taken away -- by city workers.

Tina Byrd's daughter Lacey was laid to rest in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Palatka in 2004. Lacey was 18 years old.

After years of bringing gifts to her daughter's grave like ceramic cats, sunflowers and statuettes, Byrd said she was shocked to arrive one day to find the burial plot bare.

"To have someone telling you, you can't bring gifts anymore is hard," said Byrd. "When you lose a child, you want to show that child that you love them, even if they are no longer here."

Byrd said a city worker told her any mementos could be removed at any time unless they were attached to the headstone. Byrd no longer brings items to Lacey's grave.

A recent Facebook post on community page The Putnam Way about the city removing live flowers from grave sites sparked new conversation in Palatka over the city's protocol. One commenter said porcelain statutes were taken from her mother's grave. Another social media post by a mother said students who knew her high school son left their class rings on the grave which were later removed.

Palatka city clerk Betsy Driggers told First Coast News the practice is common and legal.

The city's municipal code prohibits the planting of any live vegetation like flowers or bushes near a grave and says any non-permanent ornaments can be removed by city workers if they are deemed a "hazard or hindrance."

"We understand this is very personal, and grief is a very personal experience," said Driggers. "We adopt the rules not to penalize anybody but to make our cemeteries beautiful and maintainable."

Driggers said the rules and regulations are in a pamphlet given to every person who purchases a plot.

Plot owners like Tina Byrd say they wish cemetery workers would contact them before tossing the items.

"Just leave it, why are you removing it if it's there [by the headstone]?" Byrd said. "Why punish us who do stuff for our loved ones, if we're paying taxes, why can't we do what we want with what we paid for?"

