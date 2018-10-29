JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- It was a slow Monday at the Country Cabin in the Cedar Hills Shopping Center, but On Your Side was there to listen to what the community had to say.

It was over breakfast and between the grits and sausages that we heard a lot.

"I think you're doing a fantastic job," said John Kelly.

The conversation covered a number of topics including scams, crime and politics.

"I'm voting on Friday," said Curtis Hart.

Juanita Johnson was there with one question in mind -- how could her lawyer settle a lawsuit without her permission?

"What gave them that authority to settle?" asked Johnson.

Robert and Sally Cole's problem is with the Duval County school district. Their 6-year-old grandson has Spina Bifida, and they're trying to enroll him in school but can't.

"It sounds outrageous, but they said they can't accommodate him," said Sally Cole, "They've given us no options, nothing."

Dianne Strickland survived Hurricane Irma but didn't see the sea of scammers that would follow. First, her homeowner's insurance low-balled her claim, then two would-be contractors took her for thousands of dollars.

"Two companies scammed me. One guy used my Home Depot Credit Card to buy personal equipment," said Strickland.

She said it was nearly $9,000 dollars in charges. We suggested she file a complaint with the Florida Attorney General's office.

From scams to problems with a furniture store layaway, we heard it all.

Pastor Robert Sullivan just relocated to Jacksonville and wanted to share what he was seeing as he traveled around West Jacksonville.

"It is not home as I remembered it," he said, "We see a lot of crime. People selling drugs openly."

It is the crime and the lack of civility that troubles his home. He sees a community struggling for hope, yet he said he remains optimistic.

He said part of the solution is in community engagement.

"It is really of utmost importance in the hour we are living in to go and make a difference," said Sullivan.

On Your Side will continue to follow some of the stories we heard at the Country Cabin.

© 2018 WTLV