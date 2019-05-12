JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Lamar Wingate is proud of his nearly seven years of service to his country in the United States Army.

"I joined the military about five months after 9/11," he said.



It has been nearly 10 years since his return to civilian life, but he still faces the struggles of depression and suicidal thoughts. His frustration has him going to the Department of Veteran Affairs for help. The army veteran said he needs help with his mental illness, but it has been difficult.

"They make it a challenge," Wingate said. "You think it is as easy as filling out paperwork, getting an appointment."

He said he has been trying to get an appointment for mental health treatment since February. He had one scheduled for August but it was canceled.

"I was told that the doctor had to leave, he was called out," Wingate said.

His appointment was rescheduled for Dec. 3, but then he received a call from the VA.

"This is the VA outpatient giving you a call concerning your appointment scheduled for today. Unfortunately, it is a training day where we don't see patients. We cannot understand why your appointment was scheduled today at 10 a.m."

"I was angry. Wingate said. "I felt hurt. Tomorrow, if the military needed me I wouldn't think twice. Yet I feel like I am begging."

According to the VA, 20 veterans die by suicide every day. The agency has made a commitment to help those veterans. Wingate wants to know why he keeps falling through the cracks.

"I called in April or May," he said. "How many veterans lost their lives between May until today?"

He wants the VA to do a better job in helping its veterans.

"We have to take veterans," he said. "We have to take their issues, to take their problems seriously and something needs to be done."

On Your Side contacted the VA about Wingate's concerns and received this response:

"Unfortunately, we cannot provide any information related to a specific Veteran’s care. We will look into this and follow up with the veteran."

We also put Wingate in touch with the Lead Suicide Prevention Coordinator.

For veterans in crisis, the VA has established three ways for someone to get help right away.