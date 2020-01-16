JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In 2005, Michelle Bomba bought her dream home in Jacksonville's Grove Park community. She said the economic recession came in 2008 and, in 2010, she got behind on the mortgage after her business failed.

"I know I owe them money," she said. "I know that it was foreclosed on; but why couldn't I pay it off in 2013."

Bomba now lives in Putnam County but still owns the house and said she has tried to get closure on this issue.

"I just feel like a financial prisoner," Bomba said. "Since 2013, my financial status cannot move forward."



She said for seven years she has tried to resolve this issue with Bank of New York Mellon.

"When they got to court in June 2013, no one had any paperwork on my note," she said. "They did not even know why they were in court."



When asked what will bring this case to closure, she said a proper pay-off.

Bomba said every time she requests a pay-off, the numbers are never the same. She said she should not have to pay attorney fees if those are included.

"The stress issue of this has been incredible," she said.

She has put the property up for sale and now has a contract with a potential buyer.

"I have maintained and kept this house since the day I stepped out in 2013," she said.

On Your Side reached out to the South Florida law firm representing the bank and so far no response.

Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Duval County Court.

"I spoke with my attorney and he says it will have to be rescheduled," she said.

The court documents are lengthy and reveal a complex issue, but the heart of Bomba reveals a property owner looking for closure.

"I want to be released, I want to move on with my life instead of being held hostage for a mortgage," she said. "I don't even know what I owe at this point."

On Your Side spoke with real estate attorneys who are surprised by the length of this foreclosure. We were told it is one of two things that the financial institution has misplaced some documents, or the defendant has very good legal representation.