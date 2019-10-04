THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A South Georgia high school caught on video giving football players intravenous saline fluids (IV) before football games says the practice is no more.

In photos and videos sent to First Coast News, several Thomasville High School football players were seen hooked up to IV bags on a metal stand being wheeled down a hallway and on a school bus. The IV fluids were given as a preventive measure, according to school district officials.

But not anymore.

In an email to First Coast News, Thomasville City Schools Superintendent Laine Reichert says the district will no longer be utilizing any therapies or treatments that require a physician’s order.

Furthermore, any use of IVs in the future will be for emergency situations only and then conducted by a medical professional on the scene, Reichert added.

Reichert declined to comment further for this story.

This is different than what Reichert previously told First Coast News over the course of a six-month First Coast News investigation.

She said via email last fall that a doctor prescribed the pre-game therapy and certified nurses were monitoring the IVs.

Now, the district plans to use sports drinks and gels instead of IV fluids.