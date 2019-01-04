JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to home improvement, who do you trust?

Paul Doane thought he had found a contractor he could trust through a referral agency, but now the experience has left him upset.

"On a scale of 1-10, I'm about a 8 1/2," he said.

Doane said when it came to replacing the doors on his storage shed, he didn't know who to hire. So he turned to Home Advisor for help.

"You expect it is a place you can trust," he said

The service professional referral network matched him with a contractor, but it was a bust.

After the first rainfall, the outside doors he had installed fell apart. They turned out to be interior doors, not exterior doors.

Doane complained and said he was given a full refund of $400.

In October, he tried again and was matched with another Home Advisor service professional, A& L Renovations.

"I thought, 'well he is so honest sounding,'" Doane said.

The second company promised to install the correct doors and was so impressive Doane paid him upfront, $800.

That was in November.

"I find out this is worst than the first," Doane said. "He wanted $800, and now he has $800 and he is gone."

Now Doane wonders if these service professionals are even screened.

A Home Advisor spokesperson told On Your Side:

"Home Advisor conducts criminal, civil judgment and state-level licensing checks on business owners prior to them joining its network."

A&L Renovations' phone is currently disconnected but we reached owner John Hill by email. This was his response:

"It took a while to get the doors from the start because they were special-ordered. When I received the doors they were damaged during shipping. So I sent them back. So we had to go back through the first process again for the second time. Also, I do have a full-time job so I can only do his work on my spare time. All this was discussed with Mr. Paul and he was very understanding. This is the reason I do not put a start date and completion date on the agreement form that Mr. Paul and I have together. Because you never know what might fall in your lap. But as I stated, I will be installing the doors for him this coming weekend."

Whether you use a referral company or an app, here is the take away:

-Always check at least three reference

-Never pay a full amount upfront

-Make sure the contract has a start and finish date

Home Advisor has a problem resolution process and is currently working with Mr. Doane to see how it can assist him.